Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness

Student Loan Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states that seeks an injunction to halt the student loan forgiveness plan.

Whatever he decides, an appeal is likely. Democratic President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers.

The announcement immediately became a major political issue ahead of the November midterms.

