Dubuque tap water tests above threshold for PFAs, a chemical linked to health risks

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A statewide water sampling initiative is underway to determine the prevalence of manmade chemicals known as per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or “PFAS.”

The number of communities around the nation detecting “PFAs” in drinking water is growing, and sampling from Dubuque shows the compounds at a higher level than the EPA allows.

A sample collected in August 2022 indicates 4.6 parts per trillion of one PFAs compound found in Dubuque drinking water, which exceeded the minimum reporting level of 4.0 parts per trillion.

PFAs are long-lasting chemicals that have been used in industrial applications and consumer products like carpeting, upholstery, food packaging, non-stick cookware, and personal care products. Exposure to PFAs has been linked to health risks such as cancer.

In response, the City has chosen to be cautious and take 2 of its 9 wells offline while additional testing is conducted.

The same chemical shut down Central City Water earlier this year.

The City is working with the Iowa DNR and EPA to explore additional ways to address the issue and continue providing safe drinking water to its residents.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.