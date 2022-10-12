DNR, Dubuque residents share concerns about potential train merger

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed merger between two railroad companies has people in and around Dubuque concerned about potential impacts.

Janice Henwood has lived in the neighborhood near Massey Park for decades. “It’s God’s little green earth down here.”

There’s only one road to get to the park and Henwood’s neighborhood, and train tracks run through it. Henwood said, right now, “anywhere from six to eight to ten” trains cross those tracks every day.

The proposed merger, between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, would impact that track.

Entrance to neighborhood near Massey Park (screenshot from www.arcgis.com)

“The only concern we have is that we’re on the other side of the tracks when you need emergency vehicles,” said Henwood.

When asked about the merger, Andy Cummings, Media Relations Manager for Canadian Pacific, cited a impact statement from the STB Office of Environmental Analysis. He said, “with the exception of noise impacts, OEA’s analysis found that the impacts of the Proposed Acquisition would be negligible, minor, or not adverse.”

Cummings also said “in Northeast Iowa, the combination [of companies] would lead to an increase in the number of freight trains on average per day from about 12 to 18.”

Henwood isn’t all that concerned—as a long-time resident of a neighborhood with a railroad at the only entrance, she always knew trains were part of the deal.

“We knew that when we moved here, so you just have to learn to live with it,” said Henwood.

However, there are bigger concerns than just the cases of individual residents.

Scott Gritters with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that access to parks, boat ramps, and other infrastructure is one of the DNR’s worries when it comes to the proposed merger.

“I think a park like this, it’s heavily used, especially on the weekend. And I think folks down here will definitely feel that extra traffic,” said Gritters.

The other issue is derailments.

“We’ve have incidences where the trains don’t always stay on the tracks and get in the river and that has consumed quite a bit of our staff time already. And you put a lot more trains on the tracks, you know, I mean, just simple numerics would say that we have the potential for more of that activity,” said Gritters.

Cummings said the merger would “provide economic, environmental and public benefits to Iowa and beyond, including providing more efficient transportation options for our economy, taking more trucks off our congested public highways, lowering emissions and spurring economic growth.”

According to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a decision on the merger is expected “approximately some time in February.” That’s the deadline for the Board to make a decision, but a deadline could come sooner.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.