Defending 3A state champion West Delaware looking to defend their title in class 4A

By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware’s practice doesn’t start with coach Brett Mather’s drills, it started 15 minutes before he walked in, on the white board.

The words “communication,” “relentless,” “accountability,” and “energy,” among others, are circled.

If you’re searching for the Hawks leader, look no further than the player with the expo market, Alivia Schulte.

“We have four words that we kind of live by,” Schulte, a senior outside hitter, said. “What I’ve gotta do is be more vocal, more than I have in past years. I think I gotta step up the communication part and help others step up as well.”

“I wanna see what they’re doing when they’re not around and that’s certainly great to hear,” said Mather. ”We’ve got some great leadership.”

Schulte is just next in a long line of Hawk leaders. She was in the stands in for West Delaware’s first state title in 2015.

“I remember seeing all those girls and I was like ‘dang I wanna be like them some day.’”

Last year she did, and her career isn’t finished. The Hawks boast a 26-13 record, But coach Mather has taught his young team that it’s not always about wins and losses.

“It’s not about our record, but about getting better,” said freshman middle blocker Vedah Langel. “You win some and you learn some instead of saying ‘you win some you lose some.’”

Though the Hawks have been winning more than they’ve been losing, just like last year, but in 2022 they’ve got a big challenge in class 4A.

“Every season’s a new opportunity,” said Mether. “Let’s just get better every single day.”

