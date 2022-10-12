CRCSD host input session for new elementary school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members had the chance to give their input on what they’d like to see at the new elementary school. The new school is replacing both Arthur and Garfield elementary schools.

The district is planning to close both schools. They would then combine their students and staff into one new building. It’s all part of the district’s master facilities plan.

OPN officials were on hand to answer people’s questions about the project. The session gave the chance for parents and community members to be heard on what they want to be included in the new school.

Laurie Strottman’s kids went to Arthur and she used to work in the building. She emphasized the importance of sessions like these.

“I want kids to have the same level of excitement that my children had when they came through here. But also, I want the school to be able to grow with all the students,” said Strottman.

The new school will reside on the Annex of Arthur Elementary. It’s slated to open in the fall of 2024.

“Schools are the heart of a community. I mean they’re what drive community engagement, they drive economic boom in communities. It’s just critical that the people in the house and the neighborhoods surrounding a school have that buy-in,” said Vicki Hyland, OPN K-12 Learning Environment Planner.

There will be another input session next Tuesday at Garfield Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.