College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library

Wright has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.(Generic Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive.

Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.

Investigators say a verbal provocation from the victim may have led Wright into assaulting them.

The victim went to Finley Hospital for a broken nose and facial contusions. Wright had a swollen right hand.

Wright has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.

