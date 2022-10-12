Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist.

In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he skips town.

“It goes like this… A man approaches staff at a local church seeking help to reunite his family (typically in Vietnam) by either bringing them here or going to get them,” police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “He has pages of official-looking documentation and just needs to raise the funds for airfare, governmental fees or some other reasonable-sounding financial need. The deal is - this is all fake, a shameless play on churches’ charitable nature.”

Police urge church leaders or other charitable organizations to call them immediately at 319-286-5491, if anyone approaches with a similar-sounding request.

Investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the scam to help the churches and/or organizations that have already been scammed.

