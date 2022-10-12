Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist.

In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he skips town.

“It goes like this… A man approaches staff at a local church seeking help to reunite his family (typically in Vietnam) by either bringing them here or going to get them,” police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “He has pages of official-looking documentation and just needs to raise the funds for airfare, governmental fees or some other reasonable-sounding financial need. The deal is - this is all fake, a shameless play on churches’ charitable nature.”

Police urge church leaders or other charitable organizations to call them immediately at 319-286-5491, if anyone approaches with a similar-sounding request.

Investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the scam to help the churches and/or organizations that have already been scammed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

Latest News

Solar Farm
Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve solar moratorium ordinance
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about preventing cat urinary problems.
How to prevent cats from having urinary problems
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us for Cybersecurity Month, to explain how...
Better Business Bureau on how to stay safe online