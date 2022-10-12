Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney; listed numbers for him weren’t working Wednesday.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 16-year-old.

Authorities said five people opened fire on teens walking away from an athletic field, killing Nicholas Elizalde and sending three others to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

Latest News

A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
California attorney general investigating Los Angeles redistricting
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold