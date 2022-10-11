Willie Ray Fairley, team work into day three of providing meals to hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley and his team are working into day three of their trip to Florida, where they are providing meals for people recovering from Hurricane Ian.

In a small updated posted on Facebook, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids said it’s “hot as ever,” but the team is “still rolling.”

The post included a photo showing a line of people waiting to receive a meal.

The Des Moines Register reported earlier this week that Fairley and his team had already served 500 meals by noon on Sunday.

Hurricane Ian pounded parts of Florida, trapping thousands in flooded homes and leaving millions without electricity.

Fairley and his team previously cooked for victims of natural disasters in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

Fairley has been recognized nationally for his philanthropic work. He was named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders, and was awarded Outstanding Individual Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

