Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Willie Ray Fairley, team work into day three of providing meals to hurricane victims

A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley and his team are working into day three of their trip to Florida, where they are providing meals for people recovering from Hurricane Ian.

In a small updated posted on Facebook, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids said it’s “hot as ever,” but the team is “still rolling.”

The post included a photo showing a line of people waiting to receive a meal.

The Des Moines Register reported earlier this week that Fairley and his team had already served 500 meals by noon on Sunday.

Hurricane Ian pounded parts of Florida, trapping thousands in flooded homes and leaving millions without electricity.

Fairley and his team previously cooked for victims of natural disasters in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

Fairley has been recognized nationally for his philanthropic work. He was named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders, and was awarded Outstanding Individual Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at...
Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Families look to adopt puppies up for adoption at event on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Dog adoption with East Texas Hoof and Paw Animal Control & Bass Farms
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is working to provide care for a dog they say was shot in the...
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face
The new Marion Public Library now has a "soft" opening date.
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at...
Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School