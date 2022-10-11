Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were arrested after police say they led officers on a car chase that ended in Waterloo on Monday night.

Cedar Falls police said the incident started at about 7 p.m. when they received a report of a stolen vehicle seen driving near a business district at Highway 58 and Viking Road.

In a news release, police said they tried to pull the vehicle over in the area of Ridgeway Avenue and Highway 58, but the person driving the vehicle immediately tried to elude the officer.

The car chase went northbound on Highway 58 where police said the vehicle sideswiped another motorist at the intersection of Highway 58 and Greenhill Road.

The chase eventually went into Waterloo, where police used spike strips to stop the vehicle. The two juveniles inside the vehicle fled on foot, but police were able to take them into custody.

Charges in this incident include theft, eluding, reckless driving, unlawful use of a credit card, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana and various other driving violations.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.