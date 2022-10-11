Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night.

In a press release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said witnesses told them a 16-year-old male stabbed a 15-year-old male with a knife after a verbal altercation between the two Center Point-Urbana Community School District students in the high school commons area.

Police said the two teens involved in the incident were attending an evening driver’s education class at Vinton-Shellsburg High School when the incident happened.

The injured 15-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated, he is reportedly in stable condition.

The 16-year-old was charged with willful injury causing serious injury.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

The new Marion Public Library now has a "soft" opening date.
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
Cedar Falls police arrested two juveniles they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity