Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night.

In a press release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said witnesses told them a 16-year-old male stabbed a 15-year-old male with a knife after a verbal altercation between the two Center Point-Urbana Community School District students in the high school commons area.

Police said the two teens involved in the incident were attending an evening driver’s education class at Vinton-Shellsburg High School when the incident happened.

The injured 15-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated, he is reportedly in stable condition.

The 16-year-old was charged with willful injury causing serious injury.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

