Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The soft opening date for the Marion Public Library has been set for Nov. 10.

Previously, library staff has said the soft opening date would be on, or near, Nov. 15. It’s now set for Nov. 10.

Staff with the library said a few minor construction issues need to be mitigated in the coming weeks.

After that, staff said they plan to hold a grand opening with a ribbon cutting and other programming.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.