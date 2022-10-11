Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library

The new Marion Public Library now has a "soft" opening date.
The new Marion Public Library now has a "soft" opening date.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The soft opening date for the Marion Public Library has been set for Nov. 10.

Previously, library staff has said the soft opening date would be on, or near, Nov. 15. It’s now set for Nov. 10.

Staff with the library said a few minor construction issues need to be mitigated in the coming weeks.

After that, staff said they plan to hold a grand opening with a ribbon cutting and other programming.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Cedar Falls police arrested two juveniles they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity