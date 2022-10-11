One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night.

Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m.

According to officers, the driver of the car suffered a medical event while going west on Highway 20.

The vehicle veered into the median between Highway 20 east and the west overpass, then went airborne as it approached Highway 58. The vehicle went airborne a second time before landing on its side.

First responders had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. They were then taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

