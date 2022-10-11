Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash

One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night.

Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m.

According to officers, the driver of the car suffered a medical event while going west on Highway 20.

The vehicle veered into the median between Highway 20 east and the west overpass, then went airborne as it approached Highway 58. The vehicle went airborne a second time before landing on its side.

First responders had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. They were then taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Cedar Falls police arrested two juveniles they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark signs Nike sponsorship deal