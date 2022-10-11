Show You Care
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill

Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies.

Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.

According to deputies, the Forensic Anthropologist said the suspected bone was “made to look as real as possible, from cast to actual bones.”

Clinton County Landfill employees reported to deputies they found possible human remains about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 8, according to a media release.

The remains, which appeared to be a human femur bone were given to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Later taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

Accriondg to deputies, the investigation has been closed.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

