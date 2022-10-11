Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach...
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
Mount Vernon volleyball talks state title ambitions On Iowa Live
Mount Vernon volleyball talks state title ambitions On Iowa Live
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English