Linn-Mar Schools: Student data not affected by ransomware attack

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School District has given an update after a ransomware attack hit the district back in July.

District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard noted in a message to School families and staff that the district’s functionality was restored and that student data was not affected by the event. However, employee data may have been.

The FBI says hacking group Vice Society is increasingly targeting school districts nationwide. The group targets schools because of the amount of sensitive staff and student data, and then threatens to publish the information unless a ransom is paid.

Cedar Rapids Schools also faced a ransomware attack in July. The district paid a ransom but refused to say how much or give any other specifics on the attack.

KCRG-TV9 obtained images showing a computer at Linn-Mar that claimed the hacking group had encrypted the district’s files.

You can read the Linn-Mar superintendent’s full message below:

As you may be aware, on July 31, 2022, an event was detected that impacted the district’s systems for a short period of time. The systems were quickly disconnected, and an extensive investigation commenced to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Thankfully, the district’s functionality was restored. However, the investigation indicates that certain employee data may have been impacted.

We want to let you know that the incident did NOT impact student data since it is stored on a third-party system, which was not affected by the event.

The confidentiality, privacy, and security of employee and dependent personal information are among the district’s highest priorities. The district remains committed to safeguarding this information and will continue to take steps to ensure the security of all district systems and information.

Sincerely,

Shannon Bisgard, Superintendent

Linn-Mar Community School District

