Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met.

22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021.

In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up with Bradbury on April 6th, 2021, the last day she was seen alive, but dropped her off later in Mason City. Police say Gilmore was at the park the day her skull was found and that his story reportedly changed upon further questioning.

During a search of Gilmore’s residence, police say they also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where the skull was found.

Gilmore is pleading not guilty to Murder in the First Degree. His jury trial has been re-scheduled to April 17th, 2023.

