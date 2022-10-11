Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark signs Nike sponsorship deal

A superstar on the University of Iowa basketball team has just signed a major sponsorship deal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A superstar on the University of Iowa women's basketball team signed a major sponsorship deal.

Nike announced a ‘Name Image and Likeness,’ or NIL, deal with Caitlin Clark.

Clark is one of five young athletes the sneaker giant signed on. She is one of two college players. The other three are rising high school stars.

In a release, Clark said she is humbled to be a part of this first Nike basketball class, and she’s passionate about inspiring the next.

The Hawkeye All-American also has sizable deals with H&R Block and Hy-Vee.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

