Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday.

Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from, deputies said in a media release.

The owner of the unit unlocked it for deputies and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit.

Deputies asked the owner to open a large box inside the unit. According to deputies, the owner said there was a body inside the box.

Investigators, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit, were called.

According to deputies, decomposed human remains were found inside the box. Due to the condition of the body, deputies were not able to make an identification.

The owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for medical resaons, deputies said.

No charges have been filed at this time due to medical conditions, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other informaiton was release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Cedar Falls police arrested two juveniles they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark signs Nike sponsorship deal