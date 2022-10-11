Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit said it is working to find care for a dog they say was shot in the face.

In a Facebook post, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids said the dog, named Ashland, continued to care for her puppies despite not being able to eat on her own.

The nonprofit did not say when or where the shooting happened, but Ashland was evaluated at a pet hospital in Des Moines before being transferred to Cedar Rapids.

Ashland will require dental surgery, as she is missing a portion of her mandible bone, which is also fractured.

Ashland is reportedly also missing some of her gum tissue, and has exposed bone and disruption to her teeth.

She is expected to have an initial appointment at Frey Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning.

The team with Critter Crusaders said they’re going to find the care Ashland needs and expect to have a roadmap to follow in her return to health.

