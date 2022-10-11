Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is working to provide care for a dog they say was shot in the...
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is working to provide care for a dog they say was shot in the face.(Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit said it is working to find care for a dog they say was shot in the face.

In a Facebook post, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids said the dog, named Ashland, continued to care for her puppies despite not being able to eat on her own.

The nonprofit did not say when or where the shooting happened, but Ashland was evaluated at a pet hospital in Des Moines before being transferred to Cedar Rapids.

Ashland will require dental surgery, as she is missing a portion of her mandible bone, which is also fractured.

Ashland is reportedly also missing some of her gum tissue, and has exposed bone and disruption to her teeth.

She is expected to have an initial appointment at Frey Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning.

The team with Critter Crusaders said they’re going to find the care Ashland needs and expect to have a roadmap to follow in her return to health.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

The new Marion Public Library now has a "soft" opening date.
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at...
Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Cedar Falls police arrested two juveniles they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle