Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency.

Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.

When the court pressed Flowers on his own education and credentials, he claimed he have attended 6 or 7 colleges and that he started attending when he was 11-years-old, but was unable to name specifics.

Flowers reportedly informed the court that he had represented himself in jury trials on three different murder charges and that he had been acquitted by each jury.

Based on specific statements made by Mr. Flowers at the hearing, the court had his statements evaluated by a mental health professional and the court found probable cause to believe that a competency issue exists. After undergoing that evaluation, a judge ruled Flowers incompetent to stand trial.

The judge ordered Flowers to be sent to and treated at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. The state psychiatrist at the facility is “directed to provide any medical treatment necessary” in order to appropriately treat the defendant’s illness to restore his competency.

When Flower’s competency is deemed to be restored, his trial will be rescheduled.

