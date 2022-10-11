Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.

The fire happened Saturday night in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6. It displaced 17 people living on the upper level. On the lower level were a number of commercial spaces including A-1 Uniforms and Taxes Plus.

Beth Cody, the owner of A-1 Uniforms, said her business wasn’t damaged by the fire, but by the efforts to put it out. “[Fire crews] had to use so much water to put it out that my store is completely flooded and destroyed,” said Cody.

Marlene Perrin, owner of Taxes Plus, was in the same situation. “All we got was water damage, but we have to move out, move out quickly,” said Perrin.

There’s never a good time to have business interrupted by a fire, but Perrin said this one happened at an especially bad time.

“The biggest problem is all extensions for income tax are due at the end of this week. And the end of the month, all the quarterly reports are due. So we’re really busy. It’s not a good time to be put out of business,” said Perrin.

The fire and the clean-up cost Perrin’s business several days of work. She’s moving to a new building, and she predicts she’ll be able to adjust despite the shock.

“I think we’re going to be okay, but it’s a little traumatic,” said Perrin.

While the documents at the backbone of Perrin’s business mostly stayed dry, it was a different story at A-1 uniforms.

“I have more than $50,000 in inventory that’s been destroyed,” said Cody. “All of the ceiling tiles and panels came down. And those are soaked and falling apart. And they’re all on the ground. And there’s just debris everywhere.”

Cody has insurance, but what the future holds is still uncertain.

“I think it will cover things,” said Cody. “I don’t know if they’re going to tear the whole building down, though. And whether I’m going to be able to stay here, which I’d really like, or whether I have to find a new place, or a temporary place. All up in the air at this point.”

As much as her business took a hit, Cody is grateful. “You know, for me, it’s just my business. And the people who live upstairs have lost their homes and are 17 people who don’t have a place to live now. And I feel really fortunate that it wasn’t my home that was damaged and destroyed,” said Cody.

