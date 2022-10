CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approaching cold front brings up back to fall. As the front moves through the state tonight through Wednesday morning some isolated showers and storms are possible. Once it moves through the wind shifts to the west-northwest dragging down colder air. Wind will be strong with gusts to 40 possible. Highs Thursday and Friday look to stay in the 50s. Have a great night!

