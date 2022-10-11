Show You Care
Breezy with increasing clouds today, an isolated shower is possible

Plan on increasing clouds and breezy conditions today. An isolated shower is possible.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak system will track just southeast of our area today and while it may bring an isolated shower, many of us will stay dry. Plan on breezy conditions with highs into the 70s. As the cold front moves through the area tonight into tomorrow, another bout of isolated showers or possibly a few storms may occur. At this time, the rainfall amounts look low and the main threat of any passing showers or storms is brief, gusty wind. It’s really all about the wind for the rest of the wind as gusts may reach 40 mph both tomorrow and Thursday. Look for the temperatures to drop as well with highs only in the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

