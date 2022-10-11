Show You Care
Breast cancer in men is rare, but not impossible

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer among men is about 1 in 833. While the the odds of men everywhere being diagnosed are about 100 times less likely than women, that also means their cancer can be further along.

For those who already know the signs, taking the time to educate others could help to save a life.

Patricia Washburn has traveled the world trying to teach others about breast cancer among men. After her husband died in 2017 from breast cancer, she made it her mission to help others detect the early signs.

“I talk to people about breast cancer in men. I tell them what to watch for and the fact that it does not discriminate by age,” Washburn told TV-9.

Recently she stopped in Iowa after learning about a high risk of cancer at one area school.

Mona Cook with the Nassif Community Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids once saw three men within three months needing treatment.

“There’s no screening techniques that we use for men such as mammograms, but once they find something, their provider would probably order something like a mammogram and possibly an ultrasound at the same time,” said Cook.

Men have breast tissue as well as women, just not as much.

“I always tell my patients’ husbands that they have female hormones in them as well, they just don’t acknowledge them,” said Cook.

And just like women, the signs are the same. It starts with detecting a lump on the chest, near the collar bone, or around the armpits.

“It’s usually hard, it can be fixed or it could be moveable and it’s something that we just feel,” said Cook. “It’s something that needs to be checked out because lumps in men just aren’t normal either.”

