Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity

Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did not die as a result of a crime.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did not die as a result of a crime, according to the Des Moines Register.

Emma Timmer, 20, was found dead on an apartment balcony near Welch Avenue and Knapp Street on Aug. 10. She lived in the apartment above where she was found.

Her autopsy found injuries consistent with a fall from the balcony above. That’s listed as her cause of death.

Police said they didn’t find any evidence of a crime.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Cedar Falls police arrested two juveniles they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark signs Nike sponsorship deal