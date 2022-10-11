Show You Care
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020.

Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009.

“I got a call early in the morning that my brother had been in an accident,” Doeppke said.

Her brother Lee was driving with his son Coedy on highway 52 towards Dubuque when they were hit head on by a drunk driver.

“My brother had to have wrapped his arms around Coedy and I would say that’s probably what saved Coedy’s life,” said Doeppke.

Lee died at the scene, he was just 41. He left behind a wife and four kids.

It’s a heartbreaking reality so many families have to face who’ve lost loved ones to drunk-driving. And it’s not just car crashes causing alcohol related deaths.

“We’re still having you know probably half of the deaths are also car crashes and things but we’re seeing an increase in the illness and a lot of people don’t realize you know some of the illnesses that are caused by alcohol,” said Jennifer Husmann, Project Coordinator at Area Substance Abuse Council in Anamosa.

The CDC reports alcohol has been linked with six types of cancer including some you may not think of, like colon cancer, or breast cancer in women.

“Breast cancer is the one that I think people don’t, girls, women we don’t think about. We don’t know about it to be honest and actually the information has really been kept from us,” Husmann said.

She believes more could be done, from putting the information on labels, to educating kids.

“We talk about cancers with youth with tobacco and why aren’t we talking about this? Well the data’s been out there, I found out recently for 30 years,” said Husmann.

Doeppke hopes more people will think about the long term impacts alcohol can have after it forever altered her family.

“The memories that hurt so bad at first become gold to hold on to and I guess that’s what we’re holding on to the most,” she said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 32 people a day die in the United States from drunk-driving crashes. And the CDC says all alcohol types have been linked to cancer and the more you drink the higher your risk is.

Meanwhile Iowans are buying more alcohol than before. Almost 97 million gallons of beer were sold last fiscal year, that’s a rate of 30.2 gallons per person. That number includes all Iowans, not just those who can legally buy alcohol.

