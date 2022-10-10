Willie Ray and team arrive in Florida to feed those impacted by hurricane

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian.

Willie Ray Fairley posted a photo Sunday on the Willie Ray’s Q Shack Facebook Page saying, “We hit the ground running this morning.”

The Des Moines Register reports he and his team served more than 500 meals by noon on Sunday.

Before leaving for Florida, the restaurant owner, Willie Ray Fairley, told TV9 this trip would come with some challenges, including the nearly 1,300-mile drive and having fewer people available to help.

Fairley and his team cooked for victims of natural disasters in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

He also cooked in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 Derecho.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.