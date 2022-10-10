Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Willie Ray and team arrive in Florida to feed those impacted by hurricane

A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian.

Willie Ray Fairley posted a photo Sunday on the Willie Ray’s Q Shack Facebook Page saying, “We hit the ground running this morning.”

The Des Moines Register reports he and his team served more than 500 meals by noon on Sunday.

Before leaving for Florida, the restaurant owner, Willie Ray Fairley, told TV9 this trip would come with some challenges, including the nearly 1,300-mile drive and having fewer people available to help.

Fairley and his team cooked for victims of natural disasters in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

He also cooked in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 Derecho.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
A plume of smoke from a fire on Tower Terrace Road NE, as viewed from a residential...
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity
Iowa receives $51 million for electric vehicle chargers across the state
The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to...
Cedar Rapids school district to approve plans to improve security
Iowa now has $51 million to spend on building electric vehicle chargers across the state.
Iowa receives $51 million for electric vehicle chargers across the state
Nearly 30 years after leading the Northern Iowa offense, two time NFL MVP Kurt Warner was back...
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls for UNI homecoming parade