Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County deputies are investigating after employees at the Clinton County Landfill found possible human remains Saturday.

The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

According to deputies, law enforcement coordinated a landfill search where the remains were found with the help of a 30-member search team. No word on what, if anything else, they found.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing, with help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 563-242-9211 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.

