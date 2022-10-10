Rural Community Food Pantry will relocate to larger building to meet growing demand for food.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Rising costs at the grocery store are forcing more families to rely on pantries for food. The Rural Community Food Pantry in Dyersville will soon relocate to a larger space to meet the growing demand they’ve been seeing.

”We really do need cereal that’s one of our biggest needs,” Mickey Kelchen pointed out, President of the Rural Community Food Pantry.

Kelchen has served at the pantry for 15 years. She says since the pandemic they’re feeding 33-50% more people, including 120 households in the month of September alone.

Refrigerators at the pantry are filled to the brim and freezers are packed full.

”We don’t have enough freezer space, luckily one of the lockers here in town will let us store some of the stuff because we don’t want to turn away donations,” Kelchen explained.

The pantry has been operating out of a 1,000 square foot space in the basement of Dyersville Family Chiropractic for 36 years, rent free thanks to that business. But they’re serving Dyersville plus 8-10 surrounding communities, and the need has only grown with the price of groceries.

It’s why they’re relocating to 673 5th Street Northwest, where they’ll have quadruple the space.

”Had we not outgrown the space we would have stayed here but we just do not have enough room,” said Kelchen.

The pantry was awarded $175,000 from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, and $450,000 from the state. The grants helped them buy the new facility in full, as well as what’s needed to get it operating.

”We’ll be able to buy a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer,” Kelchen said.

It’s an opportunity to meet growing demand and continue to serve the area for years to come. They hope to open at the new facility in April.

