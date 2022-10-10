One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Police responded to the shooting at the Hawthorne Hills Apartments, located in the 2200 block of C Street, just after 4 p.m.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital. His name and his condition have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

