One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Police responded to the shooting at the Hawthorne Hills Apartments, located in the 2200 block of C Street, just after 4 p.m.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital. His name and his condition have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

