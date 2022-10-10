Show You Care
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home

(WABI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night.

In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive.

Police arrested Joel Christenson. He has been charged with OWI and possession of marijuana.

Police did not report the extent of the damage done to the home. No injuries were reported.

