Linn County law enforcement warns phone scammers are getting more believable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phone scammers are using personal information and an intense sense of urgency against Linn County residents in a recent attempt to steal money.

As Brittany Hanson recounts her experience with one just days ago, she thinks about the ‘what-ifs’.

“This ‘Sergeant Taylor’ got on the phone and said that I have a warrant out for my arrest and it’s quite serious,” Hanson told TV-9. “It’s just scary how real it seemed.”

A person claiming to be local law enforcement had all but tricked her into believing that she had missed jury duty and needed to pay a high fine or spend days in jail. The convincing part was the information he had on her.

“He said, ‘Is this Brittany Hanson?’ and then he said my address and he knew quite a bit about me which was scary,” she said.

Once the scammer mentioned CashApp, Hanson knew what was happening and hung up.

Others aren’t so savvy.

According to Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner, this is a recent evolution in tactics used by scammers.

“Once we identify that there’s an issue and we let the public know about it, then the scammers change it ever so slightly, or maybe even greatly so then we have to remind the public of something new that’s come up,” said Sheriff Gardner.

He says their goal is to convince the caller they are legit and use a sense of urgency to get what they want: money.

For victims like Michelle Wenzel, they will sometimes try to use the names of county officials...or in this case, former county officials. She avoided falling victim by calling her husband.

“I said to him ‘Well Judge Baumgartner is supposed to bring me some papers.’ And he goes, ‘Judge Baumgartner isn’t even a judge any longer, he’s retired.’ And then I thought this is goofy,” said Wenzel.

Because of the increased efforts made by these scammers, both women could say they were prepared to do what was asked in order to avoid conflict.

Which is why Sheriff Gardner reiterates every chance he can;

“A law enforcement agency will never call you on the phone and tell you that you’ve missed jury duty, a warrant’s been issued for your arrest and the only way you can fix that is to provide them money.”

Sheriff Gardner says the only way to be entirely sure that the call you’re getting is legit is to hang up, look up the law enforcement agency number online, and call back using that.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.