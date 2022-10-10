Iowa State’s inconsistency on offense leads to 0-3 start in the Big 12

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State football team fell to 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference after suffering a 10-9 loss to Kansas State.

Freshman kicker Jace Gilbert got back some much needed confidence going 3 -for-3 on field goals after missing three against Kansas.

The Wildcats’ 10 points ties their lowest score total this season, but the Cyclones offense failed to reach the end zone and were too inconsistent according to ISU head coach Matt Campbell. He said they aren’t miles away, just inches away.

“I think of the whole operation. We’ve got some false starts in critical moments, got just some young players playing that are playing inconsistent at times and I think all those things coming together create an inconsistent offense. I think that’s what we’re seeing. You still see the A players making the plays, but we’re not as consistent as we need to be to win football games right now,” Campbell said.

The Cyclones (3-3) will hit the road this week to face the 4-2 Texas Longhorns.

