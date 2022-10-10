Show You Care
Iowa receives $51 million for electric vehicle chargers across the state

Iowa now has $51 million to spend on building electric vehicle chargers across the state.
By WOI
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa received $51 million from the federal government to spend building electric vehicle chargers across the state.

However, the Iowa DOT said it could be at least a year before the chargers begin popping up.

The private sector is in charge of building the chargers, and they will need to first apply for some of the funding.

In order to get it, these companies must build the chargers along Iowa interstates.

They have to be within a mile of the road, and there needs to be at least one every 50 miles.

Iowa DOT staff said they think most will be built near convenience stores and truck stops.

“We already have electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, primarily at convenience stores,” said Stuart Anderson, director of planning, programming and modal division for Iowa DOT. “So we continue to expect to see interest in those locations applying for funds to either upgrade existing sites to meet the new federal minimum standards or create new sites.”

The DOT has a number of steps to work through before chargers are available.

