Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KCRG) - The Iowa football team failed to find the end zone for the second time this season. The Hawkeyes managed to put up just six points against Illinois.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game against Michigan, he thought the offense made progress. This week, not so much.

“It just sucks. It sucks putting up six points,” senior quarterback Spencer Petras said. “I just feel like a lot of it is self-inflicted. It starts with me, but just as a unit, we have to be better. We can’t keep doing this.”

“We are who we are right now. We can’t change dramatically, but hopefully we can find some ways to be more effective. To the point earlier, I don’t think you have to be a rocket scientist to understand that we need to score more points,” Ferentz said.

Senior tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes with a career-high 9 catches for 100 yards. It’s his second 100-yard receiving game.

Following Saturday’s 9-6 loss to the Fighting Illini, Iowa moved back to 131st out 131 FBS teams in total offense. The Hawkeyes are averaging just over four yards per play and have 7 offensive touchdowns through six games.

“Consistency was our problem tonight,” LaPorta said after the game. “I felt like we had a lot of things going early on and then it kind of just withered away. The consistency of the things that we were doing, are falling apart. We have to be better there.”

Iowa (3-0) has a bye this week before visiting No. 2 Ohio State.

