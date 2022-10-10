Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal

Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man accused of killing his wife of 42-years is scheduled to enter a plea deal this week.

Roy Browning, Jr., 70, was slated to face trial in November for first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed his wife, JoEllen Browning at their home in Iowa City in April 2019. She was 65 at the time of her murder.

Court documents show Browning is slated to enter a plea agreement at a hearing Wednesday in Johnson County Court, though the specifics of the charges have not been filed.

Court documents detailed financial struggles between the couple in the weeks leading up to JoEllen’s murder. Investigators claim Roy had been lying to his wife about their finances and she had discovered it days before she was found dead.

The Iowa DCI Laboratory in Ankeny examined the blood under JoEllen’s nails, and they found DNA that was not hers; they identified DNA belonging to Roy in the test.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case

Latest News

Dubuque's public transportation system, The Jule.
City of Dubuque seeking public input on ways to improve parking
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects