Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover

A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in...
A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday.(Independence Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday.

The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue.

In a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, firefighters said the driver of a pickup truck ran from Independence police in a short chase that ended when the truck left the roadway and rolled.

The vehicle was reportedly smoking after the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Officials have not reported the driver’s condition, or what led to the chase.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
A plume of smoke from a fire on Tower Terrace Road NE, as viewed from a residential...
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

Latest News

A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, October 10th, 2022
Golden Rule.
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque