Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday.

The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue.

In a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, firefighters said the driver of a pickup truck ran from Independence police in a short chase that ended when the truck left the roadway and rolled.

The vehicle was reportedly smoking after the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Officials have not reported the driver’s condition, or what led to the chase.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.