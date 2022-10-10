Show You Care
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Homecoming was extra special for a female quarterback who started the game. (Source: WISN)
By Kayla Keys
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) – It was a packed house at Pewaukee High School as fans and spectators filled the stands for the annual homecoming football game.

The game was extra special for senior quarterback Ava Matz, who started the game under center.

“I know our boys at first were kind of like, ‘You’re playing football?’ But now, I don’t think they could see me anywhere else,” Matz said.

Head coach Justin Friske said Matz is a leader on the team, blazing her own trail while inspiring others along the way.

Matz said at first it was hard to navigate her role, but now as a senior, she knows exactly where to be.

“I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too,” she said.

Matz started playing football in the eighth grade and started playing for Pewaukee High School her freshman year.

The Pewaukee Pirates dominated the opposing team on homecoming night, 66-6, and several scoring drives were by Ava.

