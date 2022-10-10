Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Experimental plane crashes north of Stanwood

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A small plane crashed in a rural part of Cedar County on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:26 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash north of Stanwood. Deputies discovered a single-engine experimental plane in a cornfield, which they believe crashed soon after attempting to take off.

The pilot was taken via air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, the nature of which was not disclosed by officials.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, led by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration, and National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
A plume of smoke from a fire on Tower Terrace Road NE, as viewed from a residential...
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

Latest News

A cold front approaches on Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, October 9
Especially for You event in Cedar Rapids.
Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids
Coralville fire.
Coralville fire investigation ongoing
Christopher Prichard.
Arrest made of person of interest connected to Bellevue homicide