Experimental plane crashes north of Stanwood

STANWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A small plane crashed in a rural part of Cedar County on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:26 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash north of Stanwood. Deputies discovered a single-engine experimental plane in a cornfield, which they believe crashed soon after attempting to take off.

The pilot was taken via air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, the nature of which was not disclosed by officials.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, led by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration, and National Transportation Safety Board.

