Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year

People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday sales, experts say.
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday sales, experts say.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you are looking for a good deal leading into the holidays, you are in luck.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are going to see a sharp increase in discounting this holiday season due to inventory growth and a decrease in supply chain issues.

The company predicts the biggest discounts in electronics at 27%, up from 7% last year.

The average toy discount will be 22%.

Adobe said you will find the biggest discounts right around Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company is also forecasting a stark slowdown in consumer spending for the remainder of the year, from over 8% in growth in 2021 to 2.5% in 2022, making it the slowest growth on record.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

