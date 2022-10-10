Especially For You Race Against Race Breast Cancer breaks decade-old registration record

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 32nd annual Especially For You Race Against Race Breast Cancer took place in Cedar Rapids on Sunday morning.

Thousands of walkers and runners gathered in front of the Hall-Perine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center, each with their own story. That includes Cindy Young, the race’s co-founder.

“[It] started very early in 1991, after my sister Sandy Knight passed away from metastatic breast cancer,” Young said. “She was a visionary. She wanted to help people, so we got together with General Mills and Mercy Medical Center and decided to do a 5K race, a run, and a walk. And the first one was held in very late October 1991.”

Similar stories that touch many different lives.

”Well, both of us, our moms, had breast cancer. My mom is currently going through it,” Stacie Hoppman, a runner, said.

“And then my mom passed away in 2019, so this running for her,” Nancy Cory, another runner, said.

Thousands of people showed up, breaking a record that was set in 2011.

“We had a record number, 15,800 registrants. So it has just been an amazing morning, the streets are packed with pink, and it’s just so great,” Jeff Decker, the race’s organizer, said.

The race registrations raised more than $499,500 for the Especially for You Fund.

“You don’t realize how many people are impacted by breast cancer until you come out and see an event like this,” Hoppman said. “It’s good to know that we’re not the only ones impacted by it, and, yeah, people aren’t alone in the fight.”

The goal of helping others was a founding principle for the event.

“We wanted to help people that couldn’t afford mammograms, and mammograms and early detection are the key,” Young said

“We feel that it’s just really important to take that barrier away, and be a resource for those who want to get screened,” Decker said.

The screenings that save lives.

“I think, you know, for women, schedule your mammogram. I think that it definitely probably saved my mom’s life,” Hoppman said.

Race participants represented 540 cities and 40 states, as well as Sweden and British Columbia. The oldest registrant was 99 years old. A record number of teams of 536 also registered for the race. This year’s T-shirt color was hot pink tie-dye. The color is changed every year..

Total number of cancer survivors registered for the race – 835

Top Business Teams with Most Members:

1. Mercy Medical Center – 1,205

2. Fairfax State Savings Bank – 521

3. OBGYN Associates – 271

Top Family Teams with Most Members:

1. Team Deb “Live Life Until the End” – 227

2. BREAST OF FRIENDS – MONTICELLO –128

3. Morg’s Mission – 124

Bailey Wetherell had the fastest time for males at 00:17:15

Emily Burmeister had the fastest time for females at 00:19:36

