Endless job opportunities at Infinity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When you have a great pool of talent, you can do things a bit different. Infinity encourages its employees to take a break and have some fun in their 3E Lounge.

“It’s our culture and our people because it is the people who live out our culture that help make it what it is. But at Infinity we really stand behind working hard and having fun go hand in hand and one cannot exist without the other,” said Morgan Young, Corporate Strategy Manager, Infinity.

The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400 employees and are looking to hire more.

“We are looking to hire between 74-100 people. About 70 would be for customer service, both inbound and outbound. Then we are looking to hire roughly 30 sales people that would be all outbound sales, dealing with small to medium-sized businesses, and we do have several manager positions open as well, both sales managers and customer service managers,” said Zach Calef, Director of Agency and Client Engagement, Infinity.

From flexible PTO, to free beverages throughout the day, it’s a culture that inspires employees to earn big,

“During Covid, we did the opposite, we really reinvested in the business to grow. We knew a lot of our competition was laying people off, doing pay cuts, things like that, we actually gave bonuses out.” continues Calef.

They believe in promoting from within. Morgan was promoted to a manager after just eight months.

“Even as Infinity continues to grow, we still have that small company feel,” continues Young.

Another focus is on keeping employees. They recently hired a retention specialist.

“They take comments that employees have to say, and we implement policies based on feed back that we get to manage situations,” adds Calef.

Infinity was recently named “one of the coolest places to work,” by the Corridor Business Journal.

They have company town halls and morning energy meetings.

“Everyone knows that you can come in every day and lean on someone else’s energy and for every moment that you are stressed, you are going to have three other good moments where you get a good laugh,” Young said.

