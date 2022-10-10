Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.

Additional images show the two suspects driving away in a silver or tan Nissan sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the people, and/or the vehicle, are asked to contact Dubuque police.

Tips can be submitted here.

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. (Dubuque Police Department)

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. (Dubuque Police Department)

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. (Dubuque Police Department)

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. (Dubuque Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.