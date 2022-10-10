Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.
Additional images show the two suspects driving away in a silver or tan Nissan sedan.
Anyone who recognizes the people, and/or the vehicle, are asked to contact Dubuque police.
