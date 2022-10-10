Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.(Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.

Additional images show the two suspects driving away in a silver or tan Nissan sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the people, and/or the vehicle, are asked to contact Dubuque police.

Tips can be submitted here.

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.(Dubuque Police Department)
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.(Dubuque Police Department)
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.(Dubuque Police Department)
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.(Dubuque Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case

Latest News

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case.
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
Police arrested four more teens in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting outside East High...
10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity