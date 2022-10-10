Show You Care
City of Dubuque seeking public input on ways to improve parking

Dubuque's public transportation system, The Jule.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is gathering public input in order to inform a new smart parking and mobility plan that will shape transportation systems in the city for the next 10 - 15 years.

The plan known as “Move DBQ” will conduct a detailed assessment of the City’s parking systems and seek to find better ways that parking ramps and meter systems are utilized and managed.

“We know businesses and residents rely on having access to parking and it is essential to a vibrant, economically strong downtown,” said City of Dubuque Transportation Services Manager Ryan Knuckey. “Several ramps and parking meters are aging and equipped with outdated technology, some of which is no longer supported. These systems are not efficient or sustainable. The Move DBQ plan will provide recommendations for parking and mobility solutions that will improve access, efficiency, and overall user experience.”

The plan will also assess Dubuque’s current transportation offerings and identify ways to create a more connected community for those that rely on other modes of transportation such as biking, walking, and using public transit.

To learn more and provide additional input, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/movedbq.

