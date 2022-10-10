Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Changes Ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fall is known as a seasonal transition from summer to winter. This week’s weather shows us that nicely. Mild southerly breezes continue to bring high temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday. A strong cold front moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a switch in the winds. Isolated shower and storm chances develop due to frontal passage. Colder air moves in behind the front dropping highs in the 50s later this week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Person of interest arrested in connection to alleged Bellevue murder
A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, October 10
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, October 10
kcrg wx
Another nice one today, slight rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, October 10th, 2022
Mostly sunny skies yet again on Monday.
Another nice one Monday, changes to follow