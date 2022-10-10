Changes Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fall is known as a seasonal transition from summer to winter. This week’s weather shows us that nicely. Mild southerly breezes continue to bring high temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday. A strong cold front moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a switch in the winds. Isolated shower and storm chances develop due to frontal passage. Colder air moves in behind the front dropping highs in the 50s later this week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.