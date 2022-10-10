Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to improve its security after a cyberattack in July.
The attack forced the district to shut down activities for a week.
According to the board’s agenda, the district continues to assess and evaluate solutions focused on reducing vulnerability to cyber risks.
The agenda also says a partnership with a security service provider would provide the ideal solution.
The board is expected to approve a partnership with “Solarius Security” on Monday.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
