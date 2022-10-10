Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity

The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to improve its security after a cyberattack in July.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to improve its security after a cyberattack in July.

The attack forced the district to shut down activities for a week.

According to the board’s agenda, the district continues to assess and evaluate solutions focused on reducing vulnerability to cyber risks.

The agenda also says a partnership with a security service provider would provide the ideal solution.

The board is expected to approve a partnership with “Solarius Security” on Monday.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

