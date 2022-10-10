Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to improve its security after a cyberattack in July.

The attack forced the district to shut down activities for a week.

According to the board’s agenda, the district continues to assess and evaluate solutions focused on reducing vulnerability to cyber risks.

The agenda also says a partnership with a security service provider would provide the ideal solution.

The board is expected to approve a partnership with “Solarius Security” on Monday.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.