IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the biggest stars in college sports is joining four young athletes and signing with Nike.

The sneaker giant announced they are signing Caitlin Clark, along with Stanford women’s basketball player Haley Jones and top high school recruits DJ Wagner, Bronny James and Juju Watkins.

Excited to officially join the Nike family🤍🤍🤍 let’s gooooo 😎🤫 @nikebasketball https://t.co/mTIuAtaPo6 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 10, 2022

