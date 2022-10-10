Show You Care
Best times to enjoy the fall colors in eastern Iowa

If you are hoping to see the fall colors, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says now is the perfect time to do it.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the fall colors, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the second week of October is the perfect time to do it.

Fall officially started on September 22, but the season’s most vibrant colors peak in eastern Iowa around the second week of October.

The Iowa DNR released a map that splits the state up into three sections, depending on the best time to view the fall foliage.

If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the fall colors, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the second week of October is the perfect time to do it.(Iowa DNR)

TV9 viewers have sent some great photos of the fall colors.

Send in yours here.

