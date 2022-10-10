Show You Care
Another nice one today, slight rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday

Plan on another nice day as highs push well into the 70s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like a sunny and nice one with highs into the mid-70s. Another quiet night is also likely. Tomorrow, a warm front moves across eastern Iowa and as humidity climbs, a few isolated storms may flare up. A cold front is still on track to move through tomorrow night into Wednesday which may also generate a few showers or storms. At this time, activity is expected to be light with overall rainfall amounts confined to a few tenths of an inch, if that. As these fronts move through, you’ll notice the wind both days with gusts of 25+ mph likely. Thursday will be dominated by gusty northwest winds of 30+ mph and cool highs into the 50s.

